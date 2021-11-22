News

Sabu M jacob acquires additional shares of Kitex from open market

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 22, 2021

Jacob now owns 33.75 per cent stake in the company

Sabu M Jacob, Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director of Kitex Garments has acquired additional shares of the company from the open market.

"In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 7 (2) (a) read with Regulation 6 (2) of the SEBI (Prohibitions of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that I have acquired 102445 Equity Shares constituting 0.15 per cent of outstanding shares of the Kitex Garments Limited (KGL) on November 22, 2021 through open market purchase," Jacob informed the stock exchanges. Jacob now owns 33.75 per cent stake in the company

Published on November 22, 2021

