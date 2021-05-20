Salaried taxpayers can now file returns for AY22 by Sept 30

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Salaried income taxpayers will get two more months to file income-tax returns for AY22 (FY21). The Finance Ministry on Thursday eased dates for 14 types of compliances.
“The due date for furnishing of return of income for AY22, which is July 31 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, is extended to September 30,” a circular by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.
Corporate and individual taxpayers, who are liable for tax audit, will get one more month to file returns. The circular provided the due date for furnishing of return of income for AY22 for such assessees as November 30 from the scheduled date of October 30. Similarly, the due date for furnishing of audit reports has been extended by a month to October 31. Even the last date for filing belated/revised return for all categories of taxpayers has been extended by a month from December 31 to January 31, 2022.
The due date for filing TDS (Tax Deducted at Sources) returns and SFT (Specified Financial Transactions) statements, which is due by 31st May, has been extended by 1 month to June 30, whereas corresponding due dates for issuance of TDS certificates is also extended by 1 month to 15th July.
Shailesh Kumar, Partner at Nangia & Co LLP feels that the extension of due dates is likely to provide some relief to taxpayers on tax compliance front. However, “for taxpayers, whose entire income tax liability is not discharged by TDS and advance tax and such shortfall is more than ₹ 1 lakh, they should endeavour to file their ITR (Income Tax Return) within respective original due date to avoid charge of interest u/s 234A, which is charged on filing ITR beyond the original due date at the rate of 1 per cent per month for every month/ part thereof after original due date of filing ITR,” he said.
Echoing the same sentiment, Sujit Bangar, Founder of Taxbuddy.com says this year brought new compliances related to pre-filled ITRs. Due date extension announcement is made much more in advance. This will allow time for preparation for filing accurate compliances. However, “it must be noted that interest to be charged on filing beyond original dates is not waived in cases of self-assessment tax more than ₹ 1 lakh. Therefore, it’s advisable to work out tax liability at earliest and pay self-assessment tax in such cases,” he advised.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...