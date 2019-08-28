Saurashtra, Kutch bracing for heavy wet spell on Wednesday

The heavy rain belt is expected to be active over West India, the South-West Coast and in the East over Odisha for today (Wednesday) as the wait for the next low-pressure area continues in the Bay of Bengal.

India Met Department (IMD) has postponed until tomorrow (Thursday) its outlook for the 'low,' which could open up another wet front from East India headed later towards Central and North-West India.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan until tomorrow and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha for three days.

Saurashtra in focus

Until 5.30 pm yesterday (Tuesday), rain or thundershowers were reported from many places over Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, and the Islands.

Also slipping under occasional wet cover were East Rajasthan, plains of Bengal, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

A detailed outlook for Wednesday spoke about the possibility for sustained heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch.

It will be heavy over Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are forecast for the hills of Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Strong winds with speeds reaching up to 55 km/hr may prevail over the South-West Arabian Sea off Somalia, the West-Central Arabian Sea and Central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Rainy outlook retained

An extended outlook from September 2 to 4 has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Central, North-West and North-East India and along the West Coast.

The ongoing rain regime is underwritten by a constellation of supportive systems including the active land-based monsoon trough into which the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal feed oodles of required moisture.

This in turn is facilitated by 'atmospheric pulleys,' represented by cyclonic circulations located at vantage points, including over West Rajasthan, and East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh.

Preparing to join them is the fresh low-pressure area expected to pop up in the North Bay of Bengal by Thursday under the overall supervision of the East-to-West 'shear zone' parked over Central India.

The shear zone lies in the higher atmosphere and represents a zone where opposing winds meet to ratchet up turbulence and generate clouds, setting up a suitable ecosystem for monsoon to flourish.

The monsoon trough on Wednesday passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Umaria, Korba, Balasore across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, before dipping into East-Central Bay of Bengal.