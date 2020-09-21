1 in 7 reported side effects after receiving Russia’s Covid vaccine: Report

Russia’s health minister Mikhail Murashko revealed that one in seven volunteers faced side effects after receiving Sputnik V — a coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia, as per the state-run TASS news agency.

The health minister stated that 300 out of 40,000 volunteers have been vaccinated so far. Of the 300, 14 per cent reported side effects. The effects included weakness, muscle pain for 24 hours, and occasional fever.

However, the side effects get better a day after the administration of the drug.

“The complications are described in the instructions and are predictable,” he said, according to TASS.

The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) last month.

In the first week of September, Russia had released the first batch of Sputnik V, for nationwide circulation.

A Russian Health Ministry had stated that the vaccine would soon be available for global consumption as well, according to a MoneyControl report.

According to a previous report, RDIF has also collaborated with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to launch clinical trials in India and facilitate its distribution across the country.

RDIF will supply Dr. Reddy’s 100 million doses of the vaccine, once it receives approval from India’s regulator.