14% of severe Covid-19 cases due to immune weakness and rare genetic mutation: Study

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Two research papers published online in the journal Science revealed that a small number of patients with severe coronavirus can get their interferon response crippled by genetic flaws or rogue antibodies that target the interferon itself.
Interferons are naturally occurring proteins that get released by host cells in response to the presence of several viruses. They help in fighting off the virus.
Also read: Covid-19: Cascading risks from health, disasters pose major challenge
Qiang Pan- Hammarström, an immunologist at the Karolinska Institute, said as cited in Science: “Together these two papers explain nearly 14 per cent of severe Covid-19 cases. That is quite amazing.”
He said that the researchers highlighted the “critical” role of type I interferons in SARS-CoV-2 infection and the development of potentially lethal coronavirus.
Also read:This is why Covid-19 could be life-threatening for some patients
The study on interferons also noted that 94 per cent of the patients with interferon-attacking antibodies were male. This can also be one of many reasons why men are more at risk of developing severe symptoms of the virus.
Another finding revealed that rogue antibodies are present in 10 per cent of critically ill Covid-19 patients.
Also read:Unemployment, media consumption trigger depression amidst Covid-19
These findings also raised a red flag for recovered patients donating plasma to patients with severe conditions.
The second study also mentioned that examination of 13 genes, chosen because flaws in them impair the body’s production or use of type I interferon, revealed mutations in the genes underlie life-threatening influenza or other viral illnesses.
Also read: Covid-19 can cause kidney damage: Study
The researchers found that 3.5 per cent of critically ill patients have experienced a rare mutation in at least eight of those genes.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
September 26, 2020, is the 132nd birth anniversary of Thomas Stearns Eliot, one of the few US citizens who ...
Girlhood in Elena Ferrante’s novels is a period of impassioned dreaming and scheming, a phase before the ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...