15-30% people in hotspot exposed to COVID-19; cured without knowing: ICMR

Auto sector must take a pause and recalibrate: ACMA chief
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Mumbai, June 9 The Indian Council of Medical Research conducted the first population-based serosurvey in India that reveals around 15-30 per cent of people living in the containment zones have been exposed to the coronavirus. They were infected with the virus and recovered unknowingly, the New Indian Express reported.
The study was carried out to examine the penetration of the virus in containment areas and hotspots. The preliminary findings of the ICMR were shared with the Prime Minister’s Office.
In a serosurvey, blood samples are collected to assess the presence of antibodies responding to a specific pathogen. In this case, it was meant to test for IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 that normally appears 14 days after the infection, and continue to be present in the blood serum for months.
The ICMR collected around 24,000 random blood samples from 70 districts with the help of the National Centre for Disease Control, World Health Organisation's India office and the State governments.
These included ten hotspot cities Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Thane, Jaipur, Chennai, and Surat that contribute nearly 70 per cent of India's total case load. The authorities randomly picked 10 containment areas in each of these cities to collect 500 samples each.
In addition, 400 samples each from other 60 districts across 21 States — categorized on the basis of low, medium and high caseload — were also collected.
“Barring two hotspot cities Surat and Kolkata and six other districts, we now have results from all other sites and it shows that infection size in many containment areas in the worst-hit districts is 100-fold to 200-fold higher than the cases reported at those sites,” an official privy to the survey report said as quoted in the New Indian Express. The data for eight districts are still being analyzed and will be incorporated in the findings.
Another official quoted in the report said that sites, where infection size is 100 to 200 times higher, are mainly in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Indore.
“What we have understood so far is that the infection is much more widespread than what is reflected by the reported cases in many cities and containment efforts may not have fully paid off,” he said. “In tier II and tier III cities, on the other hand, the spread of the virus is minimal.”
In the survey, ‘COVID Kavach Elisa’ was used to carry out antibody tests. The product is developed by the National Institute of Virology under the ICMR. The agency claims that the product has high specificity and sensitivity. In other words, the kit detects the presence of even low levels of antibodies against novel coronavirus almost accurately, the NIE report further added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
XR Labs’ AR/VR products help firms in training, sales and marketing, and field support
DocsApp, an online doctor consultation platform, has merged with MediBuddy’s digital consumer health business, ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) at current ...
₹1015 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 100399010301045 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...