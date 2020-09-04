25% of recovered Covid patients in Patna found to have weak or no antibodies

Dell XPS 13 2020: The ultimate executive’s notebook gets some refinements
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
A new study by the doctors at AIIMS-Patna revealed that around 25 per cent of the Covid-19 patients who have recovered have weak or no antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, Times of India reported.
This claim comes as researchers around the world are trying to find whether the reinfection that could lead to a second wave of the virus is possible or not.
Antibodies are molecules that are produced by the immune system to fight infection.
The TOI report added that doctors found that 80-100 (out of 400 cured patients) people who had suffered from the virus did not have the antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 or, even if they had it, the antibodies did not meet the required level for Covid treatment.
Doctors carried out the test by random sampling of around 400 people who came forward to donate convalescent plasma. They were then tested for specific antibodies using the IgG Elisa Test.
Sanjay Kumar, nodal officer for Covid-19 at AIIMS-Patna, told TOI: “Of the 400 cured patients, around 80-100 did not show the presence of specific antibodies against the virus or it was less than 1.12 AU (arbitrary unit)/ ml.”
He further said the level of IgG was low in those who demonstrated mild symptoms of the virus or asymptomatic cured patients. However, recovered patients with more critical, severe, and moderate symptoms reported higher levels of IgG.
“Several studies conducted by scientists and researchers also revealed the same in their research,” added Kumar.
The cured asymptomatic and mild symptoms patients need to be careful because of chances of reinfection, he said.
However, the presence of antibodies against the coronavirus still remains a controversial topic. Earlier this week, the Associated Press had carried a report on immune responses.
The report suggested that antibodies can ward off the novel coronavirus for at least four months after the diagnosis in all patients of the coronavirus, quashing the other reports that claimed antibodies fade quickly after the recovery, Associated Press reported.
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
The stock of SBI Cards, since confirming a double bottom chart pattern in the daily chart in early June, has ...
₹1131 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
Cinemapreneur, a pay-per-view cinema platform, looks set to free indie films of OTT algorithms and mainstream ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...