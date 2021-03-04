54% of Hyderabad’s population has antibodies against Covid-19: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
More than half of Hyderabad’s population now has antibodies against Covid-19..
In a joint effort, CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and Bharat Biotech have estimated the seroprevalence of antibodies against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the city.
This study of around 9,000 samples, finds that around 54 per cent of Hyderabadis show antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior exposure to the coronavirus. “The study brings a comprehensive perspective of potentially protective immune response against the coronavirus in the city’s population,” Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB told newspersons at a press conference here on Thursday.
“The data indicates that the population of Hyderabad might be slowly moving towards herd immunity, which will be certainly accelerated by the ongoing vaccination effort,” he added.
Scientists checked for antibodies against the virus in people across 30 wards of the city. Over 300 individuals, from each ward, all of them older than 10 years, were tested. Most of the wards showed a similarly uniform range of seroprevalence, of 50-60 per cent. However, a few wards showed as much as 70 per cent or as low as 30 per cent as well.
Women showed a marginally higher seropositivity rate (56 per cent) than men (53 per cent). Those above 70 years of age showed a lower seropositivity (49 per cent), perhaps because of limited mobility and extra care taken by older individuals during the pandemic.
Unsurprisingly, those who had Covid-19 positive cases in their own households, showed the maximum seropositivity of 78 per cent. This was followed by those with known Covid-19 contacts outside their household (68 per cent). A Laxmaiah, Scientist ’G’ at NIN observed that those in houses with a larger number of rooms and small family size households had low prevalence of coronavirus infection.
This study also showed that more than 75 per cent of the seropositive population did not know that they had contracted coronavirus infection. “This suggests seroconversion, that is antibody formation has happened even with silent infections,” said R Hemalatha, Director, NIN. According to the study, individuals who had suffered the prominent Covid-19 symptoms as well as those who were asymptomatic, had equivalent seroprevalence of around 54 per cent. About 18 per cent of the study group had been tested earlier and found positive for the coronavirus while 90 per cent was found to be seropositive, suggesting that they retain the antibody response.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...