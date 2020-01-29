Science

A new gene may help produce pain killers

A joint team of scientists from Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing, Mohali, Punjab and Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Manipur have identified a new gene that could be used to synthesise gamma-aminobutyrate, which is a high-value biomolecule with neuroprotective features.

The new gene was identified from samples of Kinema, a naturally fermented soybean food product found in Sikkim Himalayan region of India.

The scientists have also developed a new method to synthesise gamma-aminobutyrate from Glutamate molecule using the new gene. Gamma-aminobutyrate is known to produce multiple neuroprotective effects, and over the years, it has become a popular option for stress and pain management. It finds wide application in the food and pharmaceutical industries. It can be used as a precursor molecule for the synthesis of polymers like Nylon-4.

The scientists have filed a patent for their invention under Patent File No. 201911030305. The joint research team consisted of Sudhir P. Singh, Nitish Sharma, Amit K. Rai, and Dinabandhu Sahoo.

