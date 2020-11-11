Active Covid-19 count falls below 5-lakh mark

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in January in the country crossed 80 lakh and total active cases fell below the 5-lakh mark over the last 24 hours.

The total count of confirmed Covid-19 cases was a little over 86.36 lakh of which nearly 80.14 lakh recovered. The pandemic has also killed 1,27,570 Indians so far. At present, there are 4,94,657 active Covid-19 cases in the country.

US reports over a lakh Covid-19 cases for 7th day in a row

In the last 24 hours, 44,281 people tested positive, with Delhi (7,830) and Kerala (6,010) alone accounting for nearly 32 per cent of the cases. Around 50,840 people recovered and 512 succumbed to the infection.