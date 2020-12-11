After humans, ferrets, cats, civets and dogs most susceptible to Covid: Study

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
After humans, ferrets, cats, civets, and dogs are the most susceptible animals to Covid-19, according to an analysis of 10 different species of animals by researchers.
The researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), based in Barcelona, stated in their study, published in PLOS Computational Biology, that ducks, rats, mice, pigs and chickens had lower or no susceptibility to infection compared to humans.
Animal-human interface acts as primary source of emerging zoonotic diseases, including Covid-19: Study
Senior author of the study, Luis Serrano, ICREA Research Professor, Director of the CRG, said: “Knowing which animals are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 helps us prevent building up animal reservoirs from which the coronavirus can re-emerge at a later date.”
“Our findings offer a clue for why minks — which are closely related to the ferret — are being infected by the disease, which is probably made worse by their packed living conditions and close contact with human workers.”
"Though we also find a potential susceptibility to infection by cats, they don’t co-exist with humans in the same conditions as other animals, which may explain why so far there are no known cases of people being infected by their pets,” noted Dr Serrano.
Study shows numerous species of animals are vulnerable to Covid-19
Researchers mentioned that ten species were studied in this paper. Five species — humans, cats, ferrets, civets, and dogs — have had documented cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2. There are no reports of infection in the other five species — mice, rats, pigs, chickens, and ducks.
For the study, the researchers used computer modelling to test how the coronavirus uses its spike proteins to infiltrate the cells of different animals. The main point of entry on a cell’s surface is the ACE2 receptor, which binds with the spike protein and helps the virus gain entry to host cells.
Variants of the ACE2 receptor in humans followed by ferrets, cats, dogs, and civets have the highest binding affinities to the viral spike protein while mice, rats, chickens, and ducks have poor binding energy.
The researchers further assessed different species’ ‘codon adaptation index’ — which is how efficient the coronavirus is at commandeering a cell’s machinery once it has entered. The more efficient the process, the better the coronavirus can create the proteins it needs to replicate.
Humans, chickens, and ducks have the highest codon adaptation index, while the other species are worse adapted, the researchers added in their study.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
₹1385 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1372135814001415 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...