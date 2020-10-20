AI platform that helps identify maternal risks early

Cognitive Care, a US-based bioinformatics firm with a registered office in Hyderabad, has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform called MIHIC (Maternal Infant Health Insights and Cognitive Intelligence) that can help detect maternal, fetal, and infant health risks early.

Using AI and data analytics, the platform analyses all medical, clinical, genetic, radiological, social, and lifestyle determinants to predict early signs of maternal, infant, and fetal risks in pregnant women.

“It can help predict and quantify the propensity towards 47 maternal, fetal, and infant health risks early in women,” a company statement has said.

Fund-raising

The two-year-old firm was founded by Venkata Narasimham Peri and Suresh Attili. After bootstrapping the company with $3,00,000, the firm raised $9,00,000 in the seed round.

“The funds have been deployed to complete the first version of MIHIC and launch the sales and marketing efforts,” it said.

“The solution can help doctors identify high-risk mothers by providing granular insights about them and infants,” it said.

“We lose more than 800 women during pregnancy every day globally and millions more go through very complex pregnancies. Evidence strongly points out that more than two-third of maternal and infant health complications can be prevented with early detection and intervention,” Venkata Narasimham Peri, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Cognitive Care, said.