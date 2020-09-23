Apollo TeleHealth to launch smart health kiosks

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
Apollo TeleHealth has experienced a three-fold increase in teleconsultation case volumes and delivered over 10 lakh teleconsultations through their different projects and initiatives during the Covid-19 lockdown since March this year.
With over 700 operational centres across 17 countries, Apollo has expanded its telehealth services across India over the last decade. Apollo’s PPP projects are successfully operational in Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and 3.5 lakh community services centres (CSCs) across India.
The company has also engaged in multiple corporate projects through Doc-On-Call, Condition Management Programs, Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 helpline, emotional/mental health counselling and CSR programs.
Apollo is in the process of launching smart health kiosks in accessible locations across the country. These kiosks will allow for the screening and diagnosis of various health parameters with the help of smart tech, connected devices and integrated technologies.
Also read: Apollo TeleHealth signs MoU with TeleHealthcare Malaysia to set up 100 tele-clinics
“Teleconsultation is fast becoming a necessity and will continue to grow in a post-Covid-19 world. With most people working from home under various mobility and safety restrictions, virtual access to appropriate and effective medical care is crucial. The volume of teleconsultations keeps growing as more and more people are looking for safe ways to access quality healthcare during the current crisis,” Vikram Thaploo, CEO, Apollo TeleHealth, said.
“Patients have responded positively and are beginning to see the benefits of digital healthcare,” added Vikram Thaploo said.
Teleconsultations provide fast access to skilled physicians via call, without the need to visit a local hospital or clinic, thereby avoiding exposure to Covid-19 or putting additional strain on already overburdened healthcare systems.
The doctors working with Apollo Telehealth operate in complete compliance with the telemedicine guidelines laid down by the central government. The platforms are HIPAA-compliant and the backend is ISO 27001-certified. Their front-end point of presence across geographies are also ISO-certified. This ensures that the data security measures adhere to global standards.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...