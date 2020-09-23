Apollo TeleHealth to launch smart health kiosks

Apollo TeleHealth has experienced a three-fold increase in teleconsultation case volumes and delivered over 10 lakh teleconsultations through their different projects and initiatives during the Covid-19 lockdown since March this year.

With over 700 operational centres across 17 countries, Apollo has expanded its telehealth services across India over the last decade. Apollo’s PPP projects are successfully operational in Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and 3.5 lakh community services centres (CSCs) across India.

The company has also engaged in multiple corporate projects through Doc-On-Call, Condition Management Programs, Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 helpline, emotional/mental health counselling and CSR programs.

Apollo is in the process of launching smart health kiosks in accessible locations across the country. These kiosks will allow for the screening and diagnosis of various health parameters with the help of smart tech, connected devices and integrated technologies.

“Teleconsultation is fast becoming a necessity and will continue to grow in a post-Covid-19 world. With most people working from home under various mobility and safety restrictions, virtual access to appropriate and effective medical care is crucial. The volume of teleconsultations keeps growing as more and more people are looking for safe ways to access quality healthcare during the current crisis,” Vikram Thaploo, CEO, Apollo TeleHealth, said.

“Patients have responded positively and are beginning to see the benefits of digital healthcare,” added Vikram Thaploo said.

Teleconsultations provide fast access to skilled physicians via call, without the need to visit a local hospital or clinic, thereby avoiding exposure to Covid-19 or putting additional strain on already overburdened healthcare systems.

The doctors working with Apollo Telehealth operate in complete compliance with the telemedicine guidelines laid down by the central government. The platforms are HIPAA-compliant and the backend is ISO 27001-certified. Their front-end point of presence across geographies are also ISO-certified. This ensures that the data security measures adhere to global standards.