Asia’s largest capsules-making factory and research centre to come up in Maharashtra

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Asia’s largest capsules manufacturing plant and research centre is set to come up at Aurangabad, Maharashtra, with a capacity to make 40 billion capsules a year, said ACG, a leading global provider of integrated solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.
The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government, towards establishing this facility, at an estimated ₹600 crore. The facility would service Indian and international pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.
Karan Singh, ACG Managing Director said that the proposed investment was part of the company’s vision to be a “future-ready solutions provider” to the pharma industry anywhere in the world.
It is also an integral part of ACG’s plan to double its capsule manufacturing capacity to 240 billion capsules a year.
“This plant will play a key role in further cementing India’s position as the global hub of capsule manufacturing and will add to improved access to high quality, safe and affordable medicines and nutraceuticals globally,” he said in a statement.
Nitin Desai, ACG Senior Vice President said, the company had a long history of operating in Maharashtra. The project, when ready by 2023, will create about 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region, he said. The State government has accorded a ‘mega project’ status to this project, the company said.
The proposed plant will employ key design principles from the internationally recognised Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and will be powered significantly by renewable energy to create and sustain value, the company said. It seeks to set new benchmarks, by employing automation and industry 4.0 technologies to minimise resource intensity and ensure products meet global manufacturing practices (GMP), it added.
