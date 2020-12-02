Asthma patients less likely to contract Covid-19: Study

A new study has claimed that asthma patients are less likely to get infected by the coronavirus.

The study, published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, intended to observe Covid-19 susceptibility in patients with bronchial asthma.

For the study, the scientists analysed data of Covid-19 positive patients between February and June 2020 from a large nationwide health maintenance organisation in Israel.

Also read: Researchers reveal reason behind Covid-19 fatigue, headache, loss of smell and taste

The researchers stated that 37,469 subjects were tested for the Covid-19 RT-PC test and the results for 2,266 of them were positive. This constituted just above 6 per cent of the 6.05 per cent patients who tested positive.

Asthma was found in 153 (or 6.75 per cent) subjects of the Covid-19-positive group, the study said.

“We observed lower Covid-19 susceptibility in patients with pre-existing asthma,” said the authors of the study.

They further added that more research is required to arrive at a strong conclusion.

Also read: New AI can detect Covid-19 on chest X-rays

Another study published in October and carried out by researchers in the United States stated that asthma patients have no higher risk of hospitalisation than non-asthma patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

The researchers reported that asthma patients were 70 per cent less likely to die from the virus, Hindustan Times reported.