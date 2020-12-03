Science

Balanced cholesterol level may help fight Covid-19: Report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on December 03, 2020 Published on December 03, 2020

A new report suggested that maintaining the cholesterol of the body is extremely crucial to prevent and mitigate the coronavirus infection.

Earlier studies have also revealed that coronavirus is lethal for patients with heart ailments.

A new report by the health experts in Delhi-NCR stated that the biggest risk factor for heart ailments is unhealthy cholesterol levels. Hence, the experts recommended people to keep a track of their lipid profile and maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

According to a survey carried by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79 per cent of Indians are suffering from dyslipidemia i.e. unhealthy cholesterol levels.

The report stated that regular intake of anti-oxidants may help in maintaining the right amount of cholesterol in the body.

“For good heart health keeping high cholesterol level in check is really important, Gamma oryzanol which is a natural antioxidant has properties that lowers bad cholesterol and increases the concentration of good cholesterol,” said Dr Praveen Chandra, Head of Department, Interventional Cardiology, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, as cited in the Health Site report.

Covid-19
