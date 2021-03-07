Blindness and impairment of vision closely linked to increased mortality risk: Study

Researchers carried out a new meta-analysis that revealed blindness and impairment of vision are closely linked to increased mortality risk. This has prompted a need to address global eye health disparities.

The researchers stated in the study, published in The Lancet Global Health, that the global population is aging, and so are their eyes.

They speculated that the number of people with vision impairment and blindness is expected to more than double over the next 30 years.

For the study, the study analyzed 48,000 people who participated in 17 different studies. They found that those with more severe vision impairment had a higher risk of all-cause mortality compared to those that had normal vision or mild vision impairment.

According to the data, the risk of mortality was 29 per cent higher for participants with mild vision impairment, compared to normal vision. The risk increases to 89 per cent among those with severe vision impairment.

Notably, four of five cases of vision impairment can be prevented or corrected. Globally, the leading causes of vision loss and blindness are both avoidable: cataract and the unmet need for glasses, the authors noted.

The study’s lead author, Joshua Ehrlich, M.D., M.P.H., sought to better understand the association between visual disabilities and all-cause mortality.

Findings

Ehrlich’s study highlighted the impact of late-life vision impairment on health and well-being, including its influence on dementia, depression, and loss of independence.

“It’s important these issues are addressed early on because losing your vision affects more than just how you see the world; it affects your experience of the world and your life,” stated Ehrlich.

“This analysis provides an important opportunity to promote not only health and wellbeing, but also longevity by correcting, rehabilitating, and preventing avoidable vision loss across the globe,” he added.