Britain approves ‘world’s most expensive’ drug costing ₹18 crore

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has approved the world’s most expensive drug that can prevent a rare genetic disorder, as per media reports.
The drug, called Zolgensma and manufactured by Novartis Gene Therapies, has been approved by Britain. The drug costs ₹18 crore (£1.79 million) per dose, according to the official statement NHS England.
The drug is used to cure Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). SMA is rare and can be a fatal genetic disease that causes paralysis, muscle weakness and progressive loss of movement.
This drug can treat the genetic disorder, especially prevalent among babies and young children that makes their life expectancy only two years.
Zolgensma can help babies breathe without a ventilator, sit up on their own, and crawl and walk after a single infusion treatment, as per previous studies.
NHS noted that the treatment is given as a single intravenous infusion and contains a replica of the missing gene SMN1.
NHS explained that the active ingredient onasemnogene abeparvovec present in the drug passes into the nerves and restores the gene. This then produces proteins essential for nerve function and controlling muscle movement.
The latest data provided by the NHS revealed that Zolgensma can provide rapid and sustained improvement in motor function for young children with type 1 SMA and improve life expectancy.
“This deal is a life-changer for youngsters with this cruel disease and for their families,” said NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens.
“Spinal Muscular Atrophy is the leading genetic cause of death among babies and young children, which is why NHS England has moved mountains to make this treatment available, while successfully negotiating hard behind the scenes to ensure a price that is fair to taxpayers,” Stevens stated.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...