Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into lunar orbit

The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 was completed successfully at 0902 hrs IST today (August 20, 2019) as planned, using the on-board propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuvre was 1,738 seconds.

With this, Chandrayaan-2 has been successfully inserted into a lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Following this, a series of orbit manoeuvres will now be performed on the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles, at a distance of about 100 km from the moon’s surface.

Subsequently, the lander Vikram, will separate from the orbiter and enter into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the moon. Then, it will perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft-land in the South polar region of the moon on September 7, 2019.

The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, with support from the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu near Bengaluru. All the systems of Chandrayaan-2 are healthy.

The next lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled for tomorrow (August 21, 2019) between 1230-13:30 hrs IST, said ISRO.