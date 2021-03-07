Children transmit Covid-19 virus at the same level as adults: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Children play an equal role in coronavirus disease transmission, despite being less susceptible to the infection, according to a new study.
The researchers studied over a thousand children and adult patients and found that the viral load is the same in both age groups.
However, the role children play in spreading the virus is still not clear to the Spanish researchers who conducted the study.
The researchers carried out a retrospective study of adults and children who had Covid-19. The findings of the study were published in the medRxiv*preprint server.
The authors looked at 1,184 participants who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 between June 2020 and January 2021. Of which 256 were less than 18 years old. Among the participants, 424 were positive but did not need hospitalization, and 760 were asymptomatic close contacts of the patients.
When they studied the initial viral loads between children and adults, they found comparable virus loads in both. Although the viral loads in children tended to be lower, the difference was not statistically significant.
The viral loads were higher in the nose and throat swabs obtained within two days of symptom onset in both adults and children than later samples.
However, the researchers observed faster virus clearance from the Upper Respiratory Tract (URT) in children.
The team also tested asymptomatic primary contacts of the symptomatic cases. They found a wide range in the viral loads for both children and adults and were comparable, with no difference depending on different age groups.
While symptomatic children showed a slightly higher viral load than asymptomatic children. In adults, there was a marked increase in viral loads in symptomatic cases than in adults with no symptoms.
The authors concluded: “Our findings indicate that children may spread SARS-CoV-2 in the general population at the same level as adults.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...