China’s nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine approved for clinical trials

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) announced on Wednesday that its nasal spray vaccine for coronavirus has secured regulatory approval for clinical trials on humans, per the local news agency ECNS report.

The nasal spray vaccine is the first of its kind to have secured approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration.

The HKU said in a statement that its vaccine strategy has been selected as one of the five vaccine technologies by the Ministry of Science and Technology for further evaluation.

China has become the frontrunner for the coronavirus potential vaccine after AstraZeneca had to temporarily halt its vaccine trials.

Meanwhile, China National Biotec Group Co said none of the recipients of its two coronavirus shots has reported an obvious adverse reaction or infection.

Recently, Brazil also announced that phase 3 of the clinical trials in the country for the vaccine developed by China has shown promising results.

The Brazil health administration expects the vaccine to be available by the end of 2020, Aljazeera reported.