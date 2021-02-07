Chinese researchers develop climate system modeling to predict Covid-19 wave

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A team of researchers led by Professor Jianping Huang from Lanzhou University, China, developed the Global Prediction System of the Covid-19 Pandemic (GPCP).
Jianping Huang, who has dedicated a long time studying long-term climate prediction, dust-cloud interaction, and semi-arid climate change, has developed a climate system model -- GPCP -- that can fight the pandemic.
The model is based on the traditional Susceptible-Infected-Recovered (SIR) infectious disease model. The improved methods and results were published in Atmospheric and Ocean Science Letters.
"From the simulation results of four selected countries with relatively high numbers of confirmed cases, the Statistical-Susceptible-Infected-Recovered model using the LM algorithm was found to be more consistent with the actual curve of the epidemic, being better able to reflect its trend of development," explains Prof. Huang.
Notably, the ensemble empirical mode decomposition (EEMD) model and the autoregressive moving average (ARMA) model were also used in combination to improve the prediction. The EEMD method has been widely used in the fields of engineering, meteorology, ecology, among others.
It can decompose the signal according to its own scale and is suitable for non-stationary and nonlinear signal processing. The ARMA method can better predict time series, the authors of the study wrote.
"We found that the EEMD-ARMA method can be directly used to predict the number of daily new cases in countries with a smaller number of confirmed cases whose development trend cannot be predicted by the infectious disease model," he added.
Based on the results, this method is more effective for improving prediction results and making direct predictions, Prof. Huang concluded.
The GPCP model developed by Jianping Huang's team can carry out targeted predictions for different countries and regions, and the researchers claimed that it has achieved good prediction results.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...