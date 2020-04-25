CIMAP’s Herbal products may boost immunity to avoid infection

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Researchers at Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow, has developed scientifically proven two herbal products, which can boost the immunity of the persons as well as help in alleviating the dry cough symptom generally associated with the coronavirus infection.
CIMAP, a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has decided to transfer the technology of its herbal products ‘CIM-Paushak’ and ‘Herbal Cough Syrup’ to the entrepreneurs and start-up companies. These two products were found to be effective in boosting the immunity of a person. Twelve valuable herbs including Puranva, Ashwagandha, Mulethi, Harad, Baheda and Sataver compounds have been used in both these products.
“The Institute would provide its pilot facility for manufacturing these herbal products - ‘CIM-Paushak’ and ‘Herbal Cough Syrup’ - to entrepreneurs and start-ups after signing of the MoU and transfer of technology”, said Dr. Prabodh K. Trivedi, Director, CIMAP. This pilot plant is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a quality control cell.
“Scientific studies have shown that ‘CIM-Puashak’ has performed better than other available immunity booster products in the market. It has also been found to be cheap, safe and effective in the animal trials conducted in the institute”, said Dr. D.N. Mani, lead researcher of the study. Herbal Cough Syrup is developed based on latest guidelines of the AYUSH ministry, and it has been prepared on the basis of the ‘Tridosha’ principle of Ayurveda, explained Dr. Mani.
According to health experts, coronavirus reduces the immune response of the infected person and it has been observed that this pandemic has mostly affected people with low immune system. The experts feel that improvement of the immune system helps in reducing the effects of the infection and also fight the COVID-19 disease.
Umashankar Mishra
Twitter handle : @usm_1984
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...