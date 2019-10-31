Climate change-linked extreme heat events to kill an additional 1.5 million Indians a year by 2100: Study

Extreme heat events precipitated by climate change are feared to kill an additional 1.5 million people in India every year from 2100, said a study released by the Climate Impact Lab of the University of Chicago and the Tata Centre for Development at UChicago on Thursday.

Most of these additional deaths due to heart stroke would be six States UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, it said.

The study said the if greenhouse gas emissions continue to grow at the current rates, India is projected to see a rapid increase in extreme hot days by turn of the next century, increasing mortality risks.

It also claimed that the average annual temperature experienced in India would go up by 4 degree Celsius from 24 degree Celsius to 28 degree Celsius by 2100 and the number of average extremely hot days (over 35 degree Celsius ) will increase by eight time from 5.1 days in 2010 to 42.8 days, the study which released here said.

Punjab is projected to witness 85 extremely hot days, while the number of Odisha and Delhi will experience 30 and 22 times more extremely hot days as compared to now by the end of the century, the Study said.