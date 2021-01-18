Covid-19: 13 people in Israel develop facial paralysis after getting vaccinated

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Around 13 people in Israel have suffered mild facial paralysis after getting inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine. According to the country’s Health Ministry, the actual figure of facial paralysis could be higher than reported so far, Wion reported.
The report revealed that doctors in Israel are now having second thoughts about the second dose of the vaccine. This comes even when the ministry has urged doctors to vaccinate people with the second dose once the temporary paralysis fades away.
A person who received the vaccine shot in Israel told Ynet: “For at least 28 hours I walked around with it (facial paralysis). I can’t say it was completely gone afterward, but other than that I had no other pains, except a minor pain where the injection was but there was nothing beyond that.”
The country began its vaccination drive last month in December. Since then, the doctors have vaccinated around 72 per cent of those aged 60.
This comes a month after the UK reported a similar case of Bell’s palsy when a person, inoculated with Pfizer’s vaccine, developed facial paralysis. The condition was healed in some days, as per previous reports.
Recently, Norway has reported that 23 people who were aged 60 and above died soon after receiving the vaccine shot. The officials of Norway reported that this happened because they developed common sideeffects of the mRNA vaccine.
