AI-based breast cancer screening from Dr Ambadi’s, Niramai

Dr Ambadi’s Calicut Centre for Surgery located at Metromed Hospital, Kozhikode, has partnered with Niramai Health Analytix, an AI-based breast cancer screening company, to offer contactless, privacy-sensitive, breast cancer screening services to customers.

Niramai’s solution ‘Thermalytix’ is an automated breast health screening and diagnostic tool which combines thermal imaging with artificial intelligence. The solution is non-contact, radiation-free, automated, portable and cost-effective, and works in women of all age groups.

Home screening available

Women can also avail of home-screening services which will bring this novel breast cancer screening solution to the door-step, reducing the need to go to a hospital during the pandemic. Female technicians provide the service, adhering to all Covid-19 safety precautions. This service is delivered also by prior appointment.

The Niramai Thermalytix test is appropriate for women of 18 years and above. It is capable of detecting the minutest of lumps or other abnormalities, said Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO, Niramai. “The pandemic has impacted lives in an unprecedented way. People are unable to go to hospitals for regular health check-ups or ailments,” she said.

Early detection awareness

“Niramai is providing multiple services to cater to this new requirement. We are also conducting many free programmes to raise awareness among women about early detection of breast cancer and educating the masses on the importance of frequent check-ups,” Geetha Manjunath added.

Abdurahman Ambadi, Chairman and Chief Laproscopic Surgeon at the Calicut Centre for Surgery, said that collaborating with Niramai to offer early-stage breast screening would be beneficial to its patients.