Covid-19 can exacerbate the condition of perception of ringing in ears: Study

A new study has revealed that coronavirus exacerbates the condition of tinnitus, a common condition that causes the perception of noise in the ear and head.

Researchers carried out the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, on 3103 participants from 48 countries.

Study authors from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the United Kingdom said: "We found that 40 per cent of those displaying symptoms of Covid-19 simultaneously experience a worsening of their tinnitus."

The study speculated that tinnitus could be a long Covid-19 symptom as people have developed the condition after the arrival of COVID symptoms in some cases.

The researchers noted that a large number of people blamed social distancing measures that may have worsen their tinnitus as these measures have led to significant changes to work and lifestyle routines.

The study mentioned that blaming the protocols was more common among UK respondents as 46 per cent of respondents said that lifestyle changes had negatively impacted their tinnitus compared to 29 per cent in North America.

Females and the under-50 age group found tinnitus more troubling than other groups.

The findings highlight the complexities associated with experiencing tinnitus and how both internal factors, such as increased anxiety and feelings of loneliness, and external factors, such as changes to daily routines, can have a significant effect on the condition.

The researchers wrote: "Some of the changes brought about by Covid-19 appear to have had a negative impact on the lives of people with tinnitus and participants in this study reported that Covid-19 symptoms are worsening or, in some cases, even initiating tinnitus and hearing loss."

"This is something that needs to be closely examined by both clinical and support services," they noted.