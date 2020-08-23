Covid-19 can infect placenta in pregnant women: Study

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Covid-19 virus can infect the placenta in pregnant women, a study jointly carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH) at Parel and Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) stated.
The authors stated in their study published in the Frontiers of Cell and Developmental Biology journal that cross-transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is possible from infected mothers to their children.
The team noted that there is a strong likelihood of the transmission of the virus as the placental cells rely on the same receptor cells i.e. ACE2, the same receptor cells that the virus targets in the lungs and throat.
According to the Hindustan Times report, over 15,000 pregnant women in Maharashtra were Covid-19 positive. However, less than 1 per cent of newborns turned out to be coronavirus positive.
“During pregnancy, the fetus is protected from maternal infections by the placenta. The placenta is an organ that develops during pregnancy and provides oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby, removes waste products, and also blocks the transmission of the infections from mother to the baby by creating a barrier,” said Dr Deepak Modi, head of Molecular and Cellular Biology Laboratory, ICMR-NIRRH to HT. “However, the barrier can break if placental cells get infected, leading to mother-to-child transmission,” he said.
Mohit Kumar Jolly, the co-author and assistant professor, Centre for Biosystems Science and Engineering, IISC, said to HT: “Our study clearly shows that the organ (placenta) has molecular structures which get attached to the virus. There is also a possibility that the infection can spread to other parts of the body through the placenta due to the presence of certain cells.”
He added: “Since this is a secondary data-based study, we can’t say what per cent of women in India are getting Covid-19 infection in their placenta.”
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...