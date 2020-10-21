Covid-19 cough clouds determine viral load in closed spaces: Study

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
According to new research published in the journal Physics of Fluids, the Covid-19 cough cloud volume without a mask is about seven times larger than with a surgical mask and 23 times larger than with an N95 mask.
The study came as the researchers aimed to estimate the growing volume of cough clouds and intended to quantify the reduction in its volume after the use of face masks.
One of the authors of the study said in a statement: “We estimate this volume of the air, which may help to design ventilation of closed spaces and consequently reduce the spread of the disease.”
The researchers also studied the variation in temperature and humidity in the cough cloud as the determinant that impacts the droplet distribution in the cloud.
ALSO READ: Mask is the best Covid-19 vaccine for now: Maharashtra CM
The researchers found that it is the first five- eight seconds after coughing that determine the suspension of the exhaled droplets in the air and the spread of the disease. After this, the cough cloud typically starts to disperse.
Rajneesh Bhardwaj, one of the authors, said: “We found that anything that reduces the distance travelled by the cloud, such as a mask, handkerchief, or coughing into an elbow, should greatly reduce the region over which the droplets disperse upon coughing and therefore the chances of infection.”
The researchers also noted that the intensity of someone’s coughing, which determines the initial velocity and volume of cough, does not affect the volume in the cough cloud when the person is not wearing a mask. Although the initial volume is pivotal for a person wearing a mask.
The scientists determined the volume of a cough cloud varies as a cube of the total distance traveled by the cloud with the proportionality constant being 1 to 150.
This model will be helpful in determining the maximum number of people that can be accommodated in a hospital ward, and the minimum rate at which air in a room, elevator, cinema hall, car, aircraft cabin, or restaurant needs to be circulated to maintain freshness and reduce the chance of infection, the study speculated.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...