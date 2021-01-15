Covid-19: Face masks could lead to more infection without strict adherence to guidelines

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A new study suggested that public adherence to mask-wearing could lead to more infection if the caveats are not strictly followed.
The study, published in the journal JMIR Public Health and Surveillance, was conducted by a team of health economists and public health faculty at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine in partnership with public health officials for the state of Vermont.
The study combines survey data gathered from adults living in north-western Vermont with test results that showed whether a subset of them had contracted Covid-19, a dual research approach that few Covid studies have employed.
By correlating the two data sets, researchers were able to determine what behaviours and circumstances increased respondents' risk of becoming sick.
The study found that the key risk factor driving transmission of the disease was the number of daily contacts participants had with other adults and seniors.
Also read: Takeaways from a ‘coronised’ 2020
Their findings revealed that those who wore masks had more of these daily contacts compared with those who didn’t, and a higher proportion contracted the virus as a result.
Basic human psychology could be at work, said lead author Eline van den Broek-Altenburg, an assistant professor and vice-chair for Population Health Science in the Department of Radiology at the Larner College of Medicine.
“When you wear a mask, you may have a deceptive sense of being protected and have more interactions with other people,” she said.
Also read: Wear mask, stay happy: study
“Messaging that people need to wear a mask is essential but insufficient. It should go hand-in-hand with the education that masks don’t give you a free pass to see as many people as you want. You still need to strictly limit your contacts,” she added.
Also read: Covid-19: Scientists test effectiveness of consumer-grade masks and improvised face coverings
The study also found that participants’ living environment determined how many contacts they had and affected their probability of becoming infected. A higher proportion of those living in apartments was infected with the virus compared with those who lived in a single-family home.
For the study, the researchers surveyed 12,000 randomly selected people between the ages of 18 and 70 who had at least one primary care visit at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...