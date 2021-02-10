Covid-19 mutated strain spreading rapidly across US, raising concerns: Study

A new study suggested that the coronavirus mutated variant is spreading rapidly across the United States, raising concerns of the second wave of the pandemic.

For the study, published in the journal MedRxiv, the researchers have analysed half a million coronavirus tests and hundreds of genomes of the B.1.1.7 variant of Covid-19.

The researchers believe that this could become predominant in the US and can spike deaths and infection cases.

The study comes a month after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that B.1.1.7 could become predominant by March if it ravaged in the same way as it did in Britain.

The authors of the study noted that the detection of the variant increased at a logistic rate similar to those observed elsewhere. The variant has a doubling rate of a little over a week and an increased transmission rate of 35 to 45 per cent.

At present, there are three dominant coronavirus variants spreading in the United States, according to CDC data.

The United States has reported more than 27 million cases with around 479,772 deaths and 17,639,217 recoveries, according to worldometers dashboard.