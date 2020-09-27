Covid-19: Patients hospitalised shortly after symptom onset likely to be more at risk, says study

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Patients who are admitted to the hospital within a shorter span of time - from the onset of a symptom - are likely to be more at risk, according to a study presented earlier this week at the online ESCMID Conference on Coronavirus Disease.
As per the study, “a shorter time from symptom onset to hospitalisation is associated with a more serious disease and death in patients with Covid-19.”
The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Southern California (USC) School of Pharmacy.
The researchers assessed Covid-19 patients presented to the Huntington Memorial Hospital, in Pasadena, California for care after varying duration of symptom onset.
They evaluated the characteristics of the patients and the correlation between the timeline of symptoms prior to hospitalisation and the resultant outcomes of 252 patients.
“All patients who were hospitalised from home due to Covid-19 between March 14, 2020 to May 14, 2020 with a positive PCR result for SARS-CoV-2 were evaluated via retrospective review of electronic medical records to obtain pertinent demographic, laboratory, and clinical information. Patients were grouped based on the time from onset of symptoms to hospitalisation and compared for clinical characteristics, treatment, and outcomes,” explained an official release.
Out of the total number of patients, 33 per cent presented within 3 days while 27 per cent were brought in after 1 week from the onset of symptoms.
The study found that patients admitted shortly (within 3 days) after symptom onset tended to be older (65 vs 58 years) and were more likely to have hypertension. 59 per cent of the patients had a history of hypertension. 14 per cent of the patients also had chronic kidney disease.
The group had fewer symptoms overall such as fever (55 per cent), shortness of breath (48 per cent), non-productive cough (40 per cent,) and muscle/joint pain (12 per cent) as compared to the patients presented after a week.
However, these patients also had higher levels of organ failure. They had a “worse overall assessment based on a severity score called APACHE II, which factors in physiology, age and chronic conditions.”
“This quicker-presenting group also ultimately were more likely to develop acute respiratory distress syndrome and have higher mortality than those presenting at the hospital more than one week after symptom onset,” the study found.
As per the further analysis of the study group, 55 per cent of these patients brought in within three days received antiviral therapy. However, even with therapy, the mortality rate remained high at 23 per cent in these patients.
"Our findings suggest that patients with Covid-19 who had significant comorbidities became acutely ill with severe presentation shortly (within 3 days) following onset of symptoms and were at significant risk for complications and death despite receipt of antiviral therapy. Aggressive management and vaccine prioritisation should be directed at this patient population," the authors concluded.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
Benchmarked against the Nifty 100 ESG TRI, the NFO closes on October 5
Diverse hygiene products and lower-priced packs for rural areas are pushing up sales
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...