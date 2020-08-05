Covid-19: Regeneron drug cocktail shows positive results in two animals

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Researchers in the United States, in a study for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, have announced that its antibody drug cocktail showed positive results in rhesus macaques and hamsters. Now the researchers are hoping that it might work for people as well, as per a News Medical and Life Sciences report.
A combination of two antibodies significantly reduced airway viral load and virus-induced pathology that will work in both mild and severe cases.
Christos Kyratsous and colleagues from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, New York, had previously identified that a combination of the antibodies, which targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, potently neutralises the virus in vitro.
The virus uses the spike protein as a structure that binds it to human host cell membranes that helps the virus to enter. The research is published on the preprint server bioRxiv in August 2020.
The researchers have demonstrated the efficacy of the antibody cocktail in two animal models: the rhesus macaque and the golden hamster. This follows collaboration with the Texas Biomedical Research Institute and BIOQUAL in Rockville, Maryland.
The authors noted that their findings provide evidence that this REGN-CoV-2 therapy, which is currently being tested in clinical trials of Covid-19, may provide significant clinical benefit in both the prevention and treatment setting, Life Sciences added.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) jumped 6.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...