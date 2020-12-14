Covid-19 vaccine can pave the way for treatment of cancer and heart diseases: Report

The arrival of the first Covid19 vaccine can be the foundational stone to cure various other life-threatening ailments, including cancer, cardiovascular illness, among others.

According to The Print report, the vaccine shots by Moderna, and a partnership of Pfizer and BioNTech employed the use of a genetic material called RNA. This approach is novel and has not been used for clinical experiments before.

The report further added that the new approach can pave the way for the creation of other vaccines that can treat deadly diseases.

Derrick Rossi, a former Harvard University stem-cell biologist who helped found Moderna in 2010, said in the report: “We are now entering the age of mRNA therapeutics. The whole world has seen this. There is going to be an increased investment and increased resources.”

Now, with the Covid-19 vaccine, pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer look forward to taking more risks. The new technology directs host cells to create any type of protein. This then gets proselytised into tiny production lines for drugs or vaccines.

Limitation

The only constraint of the new technology is that it is fragile and must reach cells before the body breaks it down. In the coronavirus vaccine, that’s done by using a modified form of mRNA and coating it with fatty nanoparticles.

Meanwhile, countries are bracing for a massive vaccination drive to prevent the Covid-19 spread. However, developed nations such as Canada, the UK and the US have secured more than enough vaccine to inoculate their entire population multiple times. This has caused other countries to run short of supplies, as per previous reports.