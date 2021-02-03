Covid-induced lockdowns made Earth warmer: Study

A new research, led by the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), suggested that the Covid-19-induced lockdowns and reduced social engagements impacted emissions of pollutants, slightly making the planet warmer.

The study, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, presented counter-intuitive findings that noted the influence of airborne particles, or aerosols, that block incoming sunlight.

When emissions of aerosols dropped last spring, more of the Sun’s warmth reached the planet, especially in heavily-industrialised nations. This includes the United States and Russia, which normally pump high amounts of aerosols into the atmosphere.

Lead author NCAR scientist, Andrew Gettelman, said: “There was a big decline in emissions from the most polluting industries, and that had immediate, short-term effects on temperatures. Pollution cools the planet, so it makes sense that pollution reductions would warm the planet.”

The study found that temperatures over parts of Earth’s land surface last spring were about 0.2-0.5°F (0.1-0.3°C) warmer than would have been expected with prevailing weather conditions.

The effect was most pronounced in regions that normally are associated with substantial emissions of aerosols, with the warming reaching about 0.37°C over much of the US and Russia.

The study revealed that while aerosols tend to brighten clouds and reflect heat from the Sun back into space, carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases have the opposite effect, trapping heat near the planet’s surface and elevating temperatures.

Although scientists have long been able to quantify the warming impacts of carbon dioxide, the climatic influence of various types of aerosols - including sulfates, nitrates, black carbon, and dust. This is even more difficult to pin down. “Aerosol emissions have major health ramifications. Saying we should pollute is not practical,” the lead author concluded.