Deadly brain-eating amoeba spreading fast in US, says report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A deadly brain-consuming amoeba — Naegleria fowleri — is crawling its way northward from the southern states of the US, per media reports.
According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the geographic range of these cases has been advancing northward. Now, more cases are being reported in midwestern states in the US.
Also read: Texas issues disaster declaration after 6-year-old dies of brain-eating amoeba
Naegleria fowleri is a free-living microscopic amoeba. It can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). The amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. Naegleria fowleri usually infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, CDC explained.
Once the amoeba enters the nose, it travels to the brain, where it causes PAM, which is usually fatal. Infection typically occurs when people go swimming or diving in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers. In very rare instances, Naegleria infections may also occur due to contaminated water from other sources.
Also read: Giant viruses found in water samples from Mumbai
CDC further added that one cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria.
In a new research published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, the scientists examined US instances of N. fowleri associated with recreational water presentation — for example, swimming in lakes, lakes, waterways or stores — from 1978 to 2018. They detected around 85 instances of N. fowleri that met their standards for the examination.
So far, most of the cases were reported in the southern states. However, six were reported in the Midwest, including Minnesota, Kansas and Indiana. Of these six cases, five happened after 2010, the report said.
The uplifting news: there have just been 34 contaminations announced in the US over the most recent 10 years, per CDC information.
The examination, which inspected CDC information from 1978 to 2018, found that new cases moved northwards at about 8.2 miles every year.
"It is conceivable that rising temperatures and resulting increments in recreational water use, for example, swimming and water sports, could add to the changing the study of disease transmission of PAM," the paper stated.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...