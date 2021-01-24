Disinfecting toothbrushes may help in averting Covid-19

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The study carried out by Brazilian researchers stated that disinfecting toothbrushes should be part of the hygiene habits that help in mitigating infections. This also helps in preventing Covid-19 infection.
In the research, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, the researchers stressed that toothbrushes can "act as reservoirs for microorganisms", which can easily transmit disease from a sick to a healthy person.
The researchers further noted that this makes it pivotal to disinfect the toothbrushes and maintain oral hygiene to control the transmission of the virus. This is especially applied to asymptomatic cases or those who await the test result for Covid-19.
Earlier studies also showed that the saliva exchange can lead to the transmission of the infection.
According to a study published in July 2020 in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, some mouthwash can reduce the viral load of the COVID strains in the saliva. The researchers of this study used an antiseptic solution containing ethanol and essential oils, like Listerine Cool Mint, and showed how helpful mouthwashes can be in killing the deadly viruses.
In the new study, the Brazilian researchers also elaborated on how to disinfect the toothbrush.
They asked people to first wash hands with water and soap or disinfect them with hand sanitizer that contains at least 70 per cent alcohol. After this disinfect the toothbrush handle with 70 per cent alcohol for one minute. Brush the teeth. Again, wash the brush and disinfect the handle with 70 per cent alcohol again for a minute after the brushing is done. Immerse the head of the brush in ethanol and essential oil-based mouthwash solution and leave it for 20 minutes. Let the brush dry and then store it away from others.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
There’s no reason to bail out of your fund as long as it’s matching the category average
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
“Amma,” Divya yelled from the bathroom. “There’s something in my teeth.”Balakrishnan and Veena froze and ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...