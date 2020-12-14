Doctors detect deadly Covid-19 symptom that may lead to eyesight loss: Report

The symptoms of the Covid-19 have eluded researchers and scientists across the world, with different age groups, gender, and co-morbidities patients, demonstrating different symptoms of the virus.

Doctors in Ahmedabad have reported another Covid-19 symptom which is a fungal infection in positive patients. The condition is getting exacerbated as its aftermath, as reported by the Times of India.

The report quoted an Ahmedabad-based retina and ocular trauma surgeon Parth Rana who claimed that five Covid-19 positive patients are suffering from mucormycosis.

Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection with a mortality rate of 50 per cent. The aforementioned patients reported enlarged eyeballs that were bulging out of the eye sockets. As per the report, two patients have died while two surviving patients have lost their eyesight.

Infectious diseases specialist Atul Patel, told TOI: “We have recorded 19 cases of mucormycosis infection in recovered patients in the past three months.”

The specialist doctor suspects poor sugar control, use of high doses of steroids, and overall compromised immunity as possible reasons for the disease.