Dr Reddy’s launches Lansoprazole DR orally disintegrating tablets in US

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 22, 2021 Published on February 22, 2021

It’s the therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prevacid SoluTab delayed-release orally disintegrating tablets

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has announced the launch of Lansoprazole DR orally disintegrating tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Prevacid SoluTab delayed-release orally disintegrating tablets, 15 mg and 30 mg, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Prevacid brand and generic had US sales of approximately $87 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in December 2020, according to IMS Health.

Dr Reddy’s Lansoprazole DR orally disintegrating tablets are available in 15 mg and 30 mg tablets in unit-dose packages of 100 (10 x 10), according to a statement.

