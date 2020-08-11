Experts are preparing guidance note on post-Covid health complications

A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) headed by Director General Health Services is preparing a guidance note on post-Covid complications in a small section of people who have recovered from the infection, and this will be shared with State health departments, once it is finalised, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

A small percentage of people who recovered from Covid-19 infection was seen to be developing some respiratory and cardiac-related problems. JMG has seized of the matter and is preparing a guidance note which the health facilities in the States can share with patients who are going home after recovery, he said while addressing a press conference here.

He also said the national expert group on vaccine administration set up under the chairmanship of V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog would hold a meeting on Wednesday to consider the ethical aspects and logistics of vaccine procurement and administration. The committee would also engage with all stakeholders, including State governments and vaccine manufacturers.

Apart from deciding on the groups who should be given the vaccine on a priority basis and selecting the vaccines based on their suitability, the expert group will deliberate on finds required for procuring the vaccines and status of vaccine logistics such as cold chain and inventory, Bhushan said.