Exposure to common cold virus may protect from Covid-19: Study

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Exposure to the virus that causes common cold can provide protection against infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus behind Covid-19, according to a study.
The research, published on Tuesday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, found that rhinovirus, the common respiratory virus, jump-starts the activity of interferon-stimulated genes.
These genes trigger early-response molecules in the immune system which can stop reproduction of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, within airway tissues infected with the cold, the researchers said.
Triggering these defences early in the course of Covid-19 infection holds promise to prevent or treat the infection, said senior study author, Ellen Foxman, assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine in the US.
One way to do this, Foxman said, is by treating patients with interferons, an immune system protein which is also available as a drug. “But it all depends upon the timing,” she said.
Previous work showed that at the later stages of Covid-19, high interferon levels are associated with worse disease outcomes, and may fuel overactive immune responses.
Also read:Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 26 crore total doses
However, recent genetic studies show that interferon-stimulated genes can also be protective in cases of Covid-19 infection. The researchers wanted to study this defence system early in the course of Covid-19 infection. They decided to study whether rhinoviruses would have beneficial impact against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The team infected lab-grown human airway tissue with the virus and found that for the first three days, viral load in the tissue doubled about every six hours. However, the researchers found that reproduction of the Covid-19 virus was completely stopped in tissue which had been exposed to rhinovirus.
If antiviral defences were blocked, the SARS-CoV-2 could reproduce in airway tissue previously exposed to rhinovirus. The same defences slowed down SARS-CoV-2 infection even without rhinovirus, but only if the infectious dose was low.
This suggests that the viral load at the time of exposure makes a difference in whether the body can effectively fight the infection, the researchers noted. The team of researchers also studied nasal swab samples from patients diagnosed close to the start of infection.
Also read: AstraZeneca says antibody treatment failed in preventing Covid-19 in exposed patients
They found evidence of rapid growth of SARS-CoV-2 in the first few days of infection, followed by activation of the body’s defences. According to their findings, the virus typically increased rapidly for the first few days of infection, before host defences kicked in, doubling about every six hours as seen in the lab.
In some patients the virus grew even faster, the researchers found. “There appears to be a viral sweet spot at the beginning of Covid-19, during which the virus replicates exponentially before it triggers a strong defence response,” Foxman said.
She explained that interferon treatment holds promise but it could be tricky, because it would be mostly effective in the days immediately after infection, when many people exhibit no symptoms.
In theory, interferon treatment could be used as a preventive in people at high risk who have been in close contact with others diagnosed with Covid-19, they said. Trials of interferon in Covid-19 are underway, and so far show a possible benefit early in infection, but not when given later.
These findings may help explain why at times of year when colds are common, rates of infections with other viruses such as influenza tend to be lower, Foxman added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...