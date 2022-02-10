Here’s all you need to know about solar storm

Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites were caught up in a solar storm, tumbling the recently launched satellites out of the orbit. Almost 40 of the 49 small satellites launched earlier this month have either re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere or burned up, the company said.

What is Solar Strom?

A solar storm is a massive explosion of electrified or magnetic plasmas that discharge at a great speed from its surface. Basically, they are electrical storms having capability to affect spacecraft and other power systems. According to the NASA blog, the primary ways they monitor this solar flare is through x-rays and optical light.

In a solar flare, particles such as electrons, protons, and heavier particles are accelerated. Earth’s magnetosphere too get affected due to this activity. In simple terms, the solar storm is a huge burst of charged particles that can affect spacecraft or electronics.

How does solar storm/flare occur?

A sunspot on the Sun appears to be dark on its surface. This has electrically charged gases that generate magnetic forces called the ‘magnetic fields’. A solar storm is caused due to these magnetic fields.

A solar storm is the sudden explosion of energy caused by the magnetic force associated with the sunspot.

Does this have an effect on Earth?

There are some solar flares that reach Earth, but not all. These flares that reaches the Earth can impact Earth’s upper atmosphere.