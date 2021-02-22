High intake of a micronutrient can protect from Covid-19

A high intake of polyphenols can induce a protective effect on patients with Covid-19 and prevent disease progression, according to researchers.

Polyphenols are micronutrients present in certain plant-based foods, including herbs, fruits, vegetables, wine, dark chocolate, and tea. They are rich in antioxidants and provide potential health benefits.

The study, published in the journal Integrative Physiology, revealed that dietary bioactive substances such as polyphenols can block the production of cytokines and modify the ACE-1/ACE-2 ratio. This can potentially result in beneficial effects in Covid-19.

Cytokine storms are triggered in response to overactivated immune cells that cause inflammation and lead to severe symptoms of various diseases, including Covid-19.

Polyphenols help reduce inflammation, according to the authors of the study.

Earlier studies support the study as they have shown that polyphenols can help manage blood pressure levels and keep the blood vessels healthy and flexible. Apart from blood sugar and blood pressure, polyphenols can reduce chronic inflammation.

Apples, chocolate, red wine, olive oil, and turmeric are some of the food and beverages that are high in polyphenols.

"It is hoped that the clinical studies under development can add valuable information about this hypothesis and help reduce suffering and mortality imposed by SARS-CoV-2 infection," the authors noted in the study.

"A better knowledge of SARS-CoV-2 infection in inflammatory-associated high-risk population is essential to develop the therapies needed to combat or prevent severe Covid-19," they added.

The researchers at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC), Badalona, Spain; Sao Francisco University, Bragança Paulista, Brazil; and the Pontifical Catholic University of Campinas (PUCCAMP), Campinas, Brazil; carried out the research.