Hyderabad to soon have 'Science Corridor'

Hyderabad City, which boasts of one of the largest congregations of scientific establishments in the country, will have a ‘Science Corridor’ too.
The popular Hyderabad Metro rail system will declare its stretch between Tarnaka and Nagole as the ‘Science Corridor’, in view of the upcoming, 5th India International Science Fair (IISF) to be held in Kolkata in November.
There is a cluster of national labs, institutes and centres of research along this route of about 6 kilometres.
The metro rail train route also links this part to the city to Hitech as well Cyberabad.
Among the well known Institutes that fall in the Science Corridor, in addition to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), are the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB), National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI); National Institute of Nutrition (NIN); Research & Development Centre of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Osmania University, Survey of India, Centre of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) etc.
The idea is to encourage students to get excited about science, familiarise them with the research through ‘Open Days’ and access to National institutes and also participate in the IISF said Debashish Mitra, Director, CDFD.
A range of scientific activities are also on the anvil in the national institutes in the Corridor. Also, the CSIR Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Institutes will sponsor students to take part in the 4 day IISF beginning on November 5, they said in a statement.
About 12,000 school and college students from across the country are expected to take part in the IISF. The event is being held in the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Science City, Kolkata.
