ICAR lab develops cheaper vaccine for swine flu

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Researchers at the Izatnagar-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI) — a constituent institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research — have developed a more efficient and cost-effective vaccine against classical swine fever, a disease associated with heavy mortality and morbidity in pigs.
The live attenuated vaccine developed by the ICAR-IVRI team led by its director Raj Kumar Singh costs just ₹2 per dose as against ₹15-25 per dose of the existing swine fever vaccine, most of which is imported currently.
“More importantly, the animals would need only one shot of the new vaccine in their lifetime whereas the earlier vaccine, which was in use in India since 1964, needed to be administered every six months. This would make it more affordable for farmers,” told Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, a press conference here.
The vaccine, expected to be available for use within the next 12 months, would improve pork production and India may even be able to export to other countries, he said. According to Trilochan Mohapatra, ICAR’s Director-General, the country currently requires 22 million doses of swine fever vaccine, but only 1.2 million are produced a year domestically.
Once the ICAR-IVRI vaccine is ready, India would be able to save the money spent on imported the vaccine.
“We have found that the vaccine remains effective for more than two years. In other words, pigs would require just dose in their lifetime. We have tested it on 500 pigs at multiple locations,” said ICAR-IVRI Director Singh.
He said the technology has been handed over to Agri Innovate, a company formed by ICAR to market technologies developed by labs under it. About 4-5 Indian firms have shown interest in procuring this technology. Agri Innovate would be able to finalise the names and hand over the vaccine technology in next six months, said Mohapatra.
According to him, Nepal government has also expressed its keenness to get the vaccine technology, the ICAR chief said adding that many more countries may come forward helping India to earn foreign exchange.
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...