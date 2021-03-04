IISc study reveals new mutations, proteins of novel coronavirus

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A recent study from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), published in the Journal of Proteome Research, has identified multiple mutations and unique proteins in isolates of SARS-CoV-2, the Covid-19 virus. The study has also shown that the host produces several proteins of their own as their body launches an immunological defense in response to the viral attack.
To better understand how the virus is mutating and its protein biology (proteins are made using genetic information), an IISc team led by Utpal Tatu, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, carried out a comprehensive “proteo-genomic” investigation – a series of analyses of SARS-CoV-2 isolates. The isolates or viral samples were recovered from nasal secretions of consenting Covid-19 positive individuals in Bengaluru.
The genomic analysis was done using what molecular biologists like Tatu call next generation sequencing (NGS), a technology that allows for rapid sequencing of the entire genome.
He said that sequencing the genomes of viral strains from around the world is important because it helps keep track of mutations that are arising constantly.
His team’s analysis suggests that the virus is now mutating faster than before – the three Bengaluru isolates had 27 mutations in their genomes with over 11 mutations per sample, more than both the national average (8.4) and global average (7.3).
To understand the spread and evolutionary history of the virus, the team constructed a global phylogenetic tree, or a tree of relatedness, of viral isolates using the sequence data.
The phylogenetic analysis found that the Bengaluru isolates are most closely related to the one from Bangladesh. It also showed that the isolates in India have multiple origins rather than having evolved from a single ancestral variant.
The SARS-CoV-2 genome codes for more than 25 proteins, but only a handful of these proteins have been identified so far. “Studying viral proteins provides functional information which is currently not well represented,” said Tatu.
In the proteomic analysis, his team detected 13 different proteins – most of them previously unidentified – from clinical samples. One such protein called Orf9b, which suppresses the host’s immune response, had been predicted, but the IISc team provided the first evidence of its expression.
“Just knowing how the virus functions will not be enough. We need to put it in the context of the host,” Tatu said. Therefore, in the third analysis, his team explored how our bodies respond to the virus by examining host proteins.
They discovered as many as 441 proteins unique to Covid-19 positive patients, many of which are speculated to play a key role in the body’s immune response.
The proteomic analyses were carried out using high resolution mass spectrometry.
The team is upbeat about the potential that this method has for large-scale testing. Proteins can be reliable markers of infections because they are more abundant and stable as compared to RNA molecules on which the prevalent RT-PCR tests rely. Sheetal Tushir, a PhD student and the paper’s first author said, “The best thing we can (hope to) see in this century is the use of mass spectrometry as a basic technique for diagnostics.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...