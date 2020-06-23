IIT-M study shows way to enhance cancer treatment

Grounded by a virus, aviation gets back its wings thanks to technology
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
Indian Institute of Technology-Madras researchers have shown ways in which traditional cancer therapies can be made more effective. The research team studied reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are highly reactive molecules such as hydrogen peroxide and hydroxyl radicals used in many common cancer therapies, including chemotherapy. The observations made by the team show ways to fine-tune anti-cancer therapies for better outcomes.
The research was led by GK Suraishkumar and D Karunagaran, Faculty, Department of Biotechnology, IIT-Madras. Their recent work was published in Springer-Nature’s peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports, says a release from the institute.
The research paper was co-authored by Suraishkumar, Karunagaran and research scholars Uma Kizhuveetil and Sonal Omer. It was financially supported by a grant from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.
ROS are molecules generated in the body during normal functioning, and are associated with many metabolic processes. The regulation of these species is important because if excess of it is produced, it can cause oxidative stress and damage to the cells, resulting in inflammation and various diseases.
“Despite the known damaging effects of ROS, they can be used to destroy cells that we do not want — such as cancer cells. Indeed, common cancer therapies, including chemotherapy, are based on the action of ROS generated by the drug on cancer cells,” said the release.
In the human body, antioxidant molecules are generated to moderate the levels of ROS present in the body, to prevent oxidative damage. To optimise ROS-generating cancer treatment and counter-treatments, oxidative stress is often assessed through measurement of antioxidant levels in cells.
The research team studied the effects of two ROS-generating compounds — menadione (Vitamin K3) and curcumin (the active principle of turmeric) — on cells of cervical and colon cancers. They made two interesting observations in their work.
The team has shown that the effective ROS levels vary rhythmically in the cell upon being treated with menadione or curcumin. Thus, the timing of administration of the anti-cancer drugs can affect its effectiveness.
“This means that by judiciously designing the time of administration of the ROS-generating anti-cancer drug, we can enhance cancer cell death by as much as 27 per cent, thus enhancing the effectiveness of the treatment. We are collaborating with cancer hospitals to try our ‘simple timing’ strategy to enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatment,” said Suraishkumar.
Another interesting observation that’s been made is that cellular antioxidant levels do not reflect the effective ROS levels in the cell. “Our observations make us wonder if using antioxidant levels to decide the therapy parameters is less useful than generally believed,” added Suraishkumar.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
The company has developed BugSpeaks, which analyses microorganisms in the human intestine to detect ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...