Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras plan to develop an eco-friendly technology to upcycle paddy waste to manufacture raw materials for industrial applications.

The technology will provide an additional source of income to farmers as paddy waste can be used to produce energy devices that can be used by the industry. This approach can make a key contribution to reducing stubble burning and burning of other farm waste in North India.

The researchers are fostering a new ‘Farm-Energy Synergy’ through their work with organic waste, in-particular kitchen waste, to develop usable activated carbon, a key component in making supercapacitors.

Supercapacitors benefits

Supercapacitors, made from activated carbon produced from paddy waste, have many benefits to consumers across the electronics, energy, and agricultural sectors and can help develop self-reliance in the supercapacitors field.

Self-reliance concerning supercapacitors and supercapacitor-based energy storage technology will enhance IP generation and employment within the country, says a release from the institute.

Tiju Thomas, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials, IIT Madras, in the release said that the solution will allow for the conversion of paddy waste to commercial standard carbon material and the use of the activated carbon to fabricate supercapacitors that comply with the market standard.

The material will be implemented in the form of a suitable supercapacitor-based hybrid energy storage device. It has the potential to offer scalable benefits across the country.

The solution will also enable the achievement of government visions, as per Paris Agreement on climate change, COP26 summit, Mission 2070, Montreal Protocol, and Kyoto Protocol, among others, he said.

Environmental impact

Currently, 760 lakh metric tons of paddy waste is generated every year. Farmers consider burning straw as the most low-cost and efficient alternative to tailing the straw into the soil.

This results in substantial pollution and a severe ecological problem. Furthermore, burning reduces the potential utilisation of biomass. The estimated loss for India alone is approximately ₹92,600 crore associated with this approach to farm waste management, says the release.