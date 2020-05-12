IITK researchers readying two Covid-19 vaccines

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) led by biophysicist Dibyendu Kumar Das is joining the race for developing a vaccine against SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Das’ team at IITK’s Biological Science and Bioengineering are actually developing two different vaccines – a subunit and live attenuated vaccine – against the deadly virus. Finding effective vaccines against Covid-19 infection is very important with the World Health Organisation reiterating on Monday that a majority of the world population is still vulnerable.

“We have received promising results so far. Later this month, we would be able to test the vaccines in animal models, which would take nearly two months. We plan to run safety and efficacy tests side by side. If everything goes well, we will be ready for human trials by three months,” Das told BusinessLine from Kanpur.

Das, who specialises in virology, said the team has been working on the vaccines for last two months. For almost all Covid-19 vaccine projects going on all over the world, the target is the spike-protein (or S-protein), which helps the virus to latch on to the lung cells. If the body has antibodies against S-protein, which it acquires through vaccination, they can neutralise the virus when it enters the body.

According to him, the entire S-protein is not immunogenic (something that can trigger an immune response), only a portion of it. Through the sub-unit vaccine, the IITK scientists are trying to target this segment of the protein. He said S-protein has two parts – S1 and S2. The Kanpur scientists are focusing S2 because it seldom undergoes mutation. “As a result, even if the virus mutates, the vaccine is expected to be still effective,” Das said. Besides, this could be a broad-based vaccine as S2 is found in most members of the coronavirus family, including those caused earlier SARS and MERS epidemics.

For the other vaccine, the IITK team would be using a virus as a scaffold and express S-protein in it. “At present, we do not want to reveal what the virus is this. All I can say is that this particular vector that we have chosen doesn’t cause any infection in human beings,” said Das.

He said the lockdown is affecting their vaccine development programme. “Most of the things that we need come with a delay of 20-25 days,” he said. So far, the team has not approached any funding agency for support.

Meanwhile, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) Secretary Renu Swarup told BusinessLine that the department is supporting four major vaccine candidates. Under its National Biopharma Mission, DBT is trying to fast-track vaccine development initiatives in the country, she said.

According to Swarup, among these efforts are a recombinant BCG vaccine candidate of Serum Institute which would undergo Phase 3 clinical trials, A DNA vaccine from Cadila Healthcare, a safe inactivated rabies vector Serum Institute of India Ltd is being supported for Phase III trials of a recombinant BCG vaccine candidate, Cadila Healthcare is being funded for a DNA vaccine candidate, Bharat Biotech International Ltd for a safe inactivated rabies vector platform developed by Bharat Biotech and an mRNA vaccine from Gennova Biopharma Ltd. Besides these, the National Institute of Immunology would be developing a novel vaccine evaluation platform to support SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development in resource-limiting settings. “All of them are under development. At least three of them are in advanced stage of development,” she said.