IMD finding ways to improve impact based weather forecast

Impact based weather forecast is a technique that helps in monitoring impact of rainfall and helps authorities to take real-time decisions.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has developed this technology to assess rise of water level in rivers. “IMD is trying to find new ways to improve impact based weather forecasts. We also need to improve on flash floods and thunderstorms predictions” said Dr M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences while speaking on the 145 IMD Foundation Day Celebration.

Further improvement in the technique will help to avoid disastrous situation similar to Kerala floods. It can generate scenario to help take decisions to release water or not from reservoirs after heavy downpour and help every state authority to take decision. This system can be run in pre-event scenario.

He said that in the cities like Mumbai where there are unequal spell of rainfalls the department is trying to give accurate and timely forecasts. “We have installed four radars to monitor the rainfall spells so that better prediction can be made. And soon we are going to launch an app for this” said Dr Rajeevan. A pilot project on block level weather forecast has been launched for 1000 blocks and now 730 more blocks have been added to this.

Dr Rajeevan has said that the department has improved a lot in the area of weather forecasting but there is huge scope of improvement. Agreements have been made with Kendriya Vidhalayas so that students may be involved in automatic weather station (AWS).

Three transmissometer- RVR (Drishti System) have been installed at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Bhubaneswar and two hundred sixty one more stations were added on Nowcast Warning Page of Newly launched IMD website for issue of three hourly nowcast warnings for severe weather and now in total 694 stations are there told Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD.

(India Science Wire)

